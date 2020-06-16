Advisor Baseer Khan reviews working of RDD, PDD

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today conducted a day long extensive tour of various areas of Budgam district including Airport Humhama, Shiekhpora, Karipora and Sebden.

While inspecting the construction work of PanchayatBhavan at Airport Road Humhama, Advisor directed the concerned to speed up the pace of progress on the building for timely completion. He asked all the concerned officers to double their efforts towards expeditious completion of all ongoing projects in view of the time already lost due to the prevailing circumstances.

The two storied Bhavan, coming at a cost of Rs. 9.20 crore, will be equipped with all latest requisite facilities. Till date Rs. 7.50 crorehave been expended on the project.

During the visit of Sheikhpora and adjacent areas, Advisor inspected several ongoing development projects being executed under various schemes. He also interacted with the local deputations and took stock of their issues and concerns.

While reviewing the works being done by RDD, Advisor asked the concerned to identify the areas where wage potential can be created and utilized to generate employment with requisite number of person days. He said, apart from projects and works launched by RDD Budgam, improvement of irrigation canals, development of play fields, construction of bandhs can be targeted as it has the capacity to generate employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled manpower.

Regarding the issue of disbursement of wages among the labourers, Advisor directed the concerned to ensure that all the pendencies on this account shall be cleared at the earliest.

Later, Advisor chaired a meeting of officers to review COVID-19 pandemic containment efforts being taken up by the district administration.

DC Budgam informed that 1846 contacts of COVID positive cases have been traced, 25651 persons have arrived through flights and 11617 tests have been carried out besides 34 quarantine centers with 1381 bed capacity, 8 COVID Wellness centres and 3 COVID level II hospitals have been set up in the district till date.