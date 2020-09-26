Advisor Baseer Khan visits Kulgam

The BDC Chairpersons and PRI members Saturday demanded construction of a Panchayat complex in south Kashmir’s district Kulgam—urging Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan to take up the matter on priority on his Kulgam visit.

The Advisor met with the BDC chairpersons, Sarpanchs and Panchs who apprised him of various issues and demands concerning their respective areas.

The Advisor visited Kulgam and took stock of grievances and demands of the people under ongoing Jan Abhiyaan programme. Scores of Associations met the Advisor which inter alia included Fruit Growers Association Kulgam, Transport Association, Religious Heads Association, Traders Association, Kulgam Working Journalist Association besides public delegations from D.H.Pora, Qaimoo, Kund, Devsar, Awqaaf Committee, Kund-Kulgam, Frisal, Yaripora and other areas. They apprised the Advisor of their issues and concerns seeking an early redressal to the same.

Advisor passed on spot directions to the concerned officers for redressal of issues raised by the delegations within the shortest possible time.

“I have asked the DC to identify the land for the Panchayat complex at the earliest,” Khan said, in an official statement here.

Earlier, the Advisor inspected several RDD development projects which are under execution in the district.

During his visit to flood protection bund work site Zungalpora, he was apprised by Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, about the areas which will get protected by Zungalpora flood protection bund.

Advisor also announced Rs. 50 lakh for Zungalpora flood protection bund for completion of the work project within stipulated time.