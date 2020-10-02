Advisor Baseer Khan visits Nowgam Shangus

The grand ‘Back to Village’ programme’s phase III was launched here today in the district with Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, inaugurating an old spring, lying in a dilapidated condition for over three decades, besides distributing certificates among the beneficiaries.

Advisor Khan inaugurated B2V3 programme at Nowgam Shangus which was attended by Deputy Commissioner, K.K. Sidha, SSP Anantnag, Sandeep Choudhary, Block Development Officer Shangus, District Floriculture Officer, BDC Chairman Shangus, PRI members, representatives of Auqaf Committees and prominent citizens.

Various public delegations called on the Advisor and apprised him of their demands and problems seeking an early redressal. Their issues included repair and renovation of Achabal Chitergul road on priority, scarcity of drinking and irrigation water, women college, polytechnic college, JKBOSE sub office, maternity hospital with all facilities, SBI Bank branch, enhancement of rent of the land under Army Depot Khundroo and demarcation of land for development of sports stadium at Nowgam besides release of pending MGNREGA payments for 2016-17.

Advisor said that the aim of conducting B2V3 programme is to assess the needs of the public on ground and bring governance at the doorsteps of the general public. He stressed the public to raise their community level issues and demands and put them before the Visiting Officers so that could be solved in a phased manner. He added that conducting of Gram Sabhas during B2V3 will greatly help in plan formulation for effective development of rural areas.

Responding to various public issues, Advisor assured for restoration and preservation of old springs and construction and development of sports stadium on priority. He also assured the public and PRI members that opening of JKBOSE sub office and establishment of maternity and child care hospital besides women and polytechnic colleges will be forwarded to the higher authorities for further process.