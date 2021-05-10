Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar / Kulgam,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 2:15 AM

Advisor Baseer Khan visits screening kiosk at Qazigund toll plaza, Srinagar

File Photo
File Photo

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday inspected COVID-19 screening kiosk at Qazigund toll plaza and Lasjan Srinagar and took stock of arrangements put in place for detection of suspected cases.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the advisor took stock of functioning of the screening centre at the toll plaza and directed the concerned to ensure 100 percent screening of passengers and travellers to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He also directed the concerned to establish more screening counters at the toll post to ensure hassle-free screening of the passengers in view of the traffic movement on the highway. Khan said that the augmentation of counters would reduce traffic clearance time.

He directed the officers to increase the capacity of the quarantine center where the symptomatic cases were being shifted as a proactive measure to deal with any unforeseen surge in cases, besides directing that the bed capacity should also be enhanced.

The advisor directed the medical officers present there to avoid unnecessary referrals to the tertiary hospitals in Srinagar.

He said if the referrals are required, those should be duly certified by the CMO of the district or the medical superintendent of the hospital. Khan said that the medical facilities and oxygen supply was being augmented as per requirements at all levels.

