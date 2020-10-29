Advisor Baseer Khan visits Shallabugh Ganderbal

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday visited Shallabugh in central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal to assess the local issues and listen to the grievances of the people at their doorsteps for speedy disposal of the same.

District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Ganderbal, khalil Poswal, Chief Engineer PDD, ADC Ganderbal, ACD, concerned BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanchs, district officers besides huge gathering of people of adjoining areas were present on the occasion.

PRI representatives and locals highlighted their issues and demands meant for overall development of the area like widening of Perpora Shallabugh road, construction of Shallabugh bridge over Nallah Sindh, ambulance service at NTPHC Shallabugh, development of wildlife sanctuary Shallabugh, upgradation of transformers, Higher Secondary school in the area and sought Advisor’s personal intervention for resolving them in a stipulated timeframe.

While replying to the demands projected, the Advisor said that the LG led administration is always available to listen to the issues of the people and assured that genuine issues will be redressed in a time bound manner.