Advisor Baseer Khan visits Tujjar Sharief Sopore

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan  today paid visit to Tujjar Sharief village of Sopore area where he inaugurated 6.3 MVA power receiving station.

District Development Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The visit has been conducted as  a sequel to public outreach programmes and part of government’s efforts for providing basic necessities to the people in a hassle free manner.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer KPDCL Aijaz Ahmad Dar briefed that the receiving station has been completed with a cost of Rs 3.54 crore which has the capacity of 6.3 MVA. He informed that the work has been completed within a short duration of 2 years and it will provide power supply to 4 major adjoining villages.

After inauguration, the Advisor inspected several developmental works taken up under RDD sector. He was briefed by the DDC and Director Rural Development Department about the current status of these works. Khan directed the concerned agencies to ramp up the pace of work so that all the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

