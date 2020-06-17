Advisor Baseer reviews COVID19 measures in Kupwara

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the developmental scenario and Covid-19 control measures in Kupwara district.

During his visit to Langate block, the Advisor inspected construction work on road from Floor Mill to Army Camp Pohrupeth and Playfield coming up under MGNREGA at a cost of Rs.13.40 lakh.

Advisor visited Handwara block and inspected up-gradation of Takiyabal road at Chowgol and Public Park near Jamia Qadeem at Maidan Chowgol. These works are coming up under 14th F.C and BADP convergence at a cost of Rs.6.59 lakh. The Advisor interacted with Sarpanchs, Panchs and enquired about their involvement in developmental works. He asked them to fully involve themselves in the developmental process and monitor the ongoing development works. He directed BDOs and concerned engineers to ensure quality standard of works with due adherence to timeline.

At Nutnussa block, the Advisor inspected levelling and filling work of Apna Panchayat Ghar, taken up at Rs.7 lakh under 14th F.C. Convergence.

The Advisor also inspected disilting of GhamKul from Genral Road to Atthnalla Armpora taken up under MGNREGA at a cost of Rs.50, 000.

At Kupwara, the Advisor inspected construction of Cafeteria cum Toilet Block and Recreation Centre at TRC. Both the works costing Rs 84.46 lakh are near completion.

Later, he chaired a meeting and reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures taken up by District Administration besides, taking stock of health and power sectors.

The Advisor was informed that district has 8 Red Zones with a population of 42,000. He directed for periodical checkup of these people so that relaxations are ordered accordingly.