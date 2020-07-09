Advisor Baseer reviews dev scenario, COVID19 control measures in Anantnag

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan Thursday took stock of development scenario and COVID Control measures during daylong tour of Anantnag district followed by a review meeting.

He inspected various ongoing works, met PRI, ULB representatives, traders, hoteliers and civil society members and listened to their issues.

The Advisor visited Panchayat Halqa GB Khaleel of Block Bijbehara and inspected the work on link road from Sangam bridge to Sangam Gauge. He interacted with the local people to know about the developmental activities going on in the said Halqa. He also visited Jablipora play field where work is in progress. The Advisor also visited Batango to inspect the ongoing flood protection works.

While interacting with the locals, the Advisor inquired about the pace and quality of work in their receptive areas. He assured timely completion of the work and early release of payment to the workers engaged. He advised the workers to adhere to COVID protection SOPs during execution of the work.

The Advisor asked the concerned officers to speed up the pace of works to complete these in a stipulated time frame.

Later, the Advisor met deputations of trade, transport, hoteliers, Ponywallas and other concerned. He listened to their demands and assured speedy redressal. The Advisor also met representatives of local Bodies and Panchayats, including BDC Chairmen, who projected their grievances.

Responding to the demands, the Advisor assured all possible measures to for addressing their grievances at an earliest.

The Advisor later held meeting with senior officers to take review of the developmental activities including power, tourism, health, rural development, road connectivity and COVID – 19 control measures in the district. He was informed that there are 140 red, containment zones in the district with no active case in 93 zones.

It was informed that a control room is working round the clock at DC Office Anantnag to monitor the situation, while BLOs have been deputed in every block to sensitize the people about protective measures against COVID – 19.

With regard to Amarnath Yatra, the Advisor was informed that a transit camp has been established at FCI Godown Mir Bazar to facilitate the pilgrims and district administration has made all preparations to facilitate smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the Advisor said that government is committed to support the people at grass root level and ensure speedy redressal of their problems with focus on expediting development activities, generation of person days under MGNREGA, uplift of tourism industry, encouragement of business community and containment of COVID-19.

He also said that government is keen to strengthen the economic condition of the people and for which the lockdown is being eased and public parks and other tourist destinations are being opened with instructions to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit. He emphasized on the public to follow the guidelines including wearing of Masks, frequent hand washing , maintaining social distance and increasing awareness among the people with regard to safeguard from COVID-19.