UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 11:14 PM

Advisor Baseer reviews dev works for Charar-i-Sharief shrine

UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 11:14 PM
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday reviewed the developmental scenario of Charar-i-Sharief shrine in a meeting held here.

CEO, Muslim Wakaf Board, Director Tourism Kashmir, Director Floriculture, General Manager JKPCC, and Secretary Muslim Wakaf Board participated in the meeting.

The Advisor directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the work on the project and complete all works within the set deadline. He asked them to send to him the list of all the pending works so that work on them is stated immediately.

Baseer Khan impressed upon the officers that the shrine of the world famous Sufi saint in Charar bestows lot of significance to the town and is a place of religious tourism. He remarked that all the works executed should be in sync with the local cultural ethos and heritage of the land.

The Advisor directed the Floriculture department to take all the measures for beautification of the adjacent park and submit the already prepared DPR within 3 days. He remarked that it will add to the aesthetic value of the shrine thronged by thousands of devotees each year.

He further asked the Tourism department that ablution center comprising of 48 bathrooms should be completed within a period of 2 months so that people visiting the shrine do not face any hardships on account of its non-completion.

The executing agency assured the Advisor that work on all the pending and ongoing works would be expedited and project completed by the given deadline as directed by the Advisor.

