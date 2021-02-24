Kashmir, Today's Paper
Advisor Baseer reviews functioning of RDD

Asks for timely disbursement of MGNREGA payments
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today held a meeting to review functioning of Rural Development Department at SKICC, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Director, RDD Kashmir, ACDs of Kashmir division, Superintendent Engineer and Executive Engineers of REW and DPOs.

While reviewing status of PanchayatGhar infrastructure, Advisor Baser Khan directed the officers to identify land for construction of pending panchayat institutions at the earliest. He sought the report regarding participation of panchayat bodies in development works. He also reviewed progress regarding the instructions issued  to officers in previous meeting.

