Advisor Baseer visits Baramulla, inspects projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan today visited Baramulla district where he inspects several ongoing developmental projects undertaken in RDD sector while taking review over the pace and position of these works.

Baseer Khan inspected various ongoing developmental works undertaken in Pattan, Sangrama, Sopore and at other places during which he was briefed by Director RDD about their status.

According to statement, Director RDD informed the Advisor that about 847 works have been taken under MGNREGA, Convergence and 14th FC in district Baramulla among which about 145 works have been completed. He further informed that in these works, about 8965 labourers were engaged thereby generating about 1.1 lakh mandays.

Baseer Khan directed to involve various stakeholders including community and religious heads, PRIs, civil society members in this battle as they have a prominent role at the grass root level.