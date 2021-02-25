Advisor Bhatnagar conducts surprise inspection of GHSS Chandi Lora, CHC Gulmarg

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today conducted surprise inspections of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Chandi Lora, Tangmarg and CHC Gulmarg and took stock of the infrastructure at the institute and facilities provided by the health centre to the public.

The Advisor was accompanied by senior officials of school education department and health department while on tour.

During his visit to GHSS, Chandi Lora, Advisor Bhatnagar held thorough inspection of the school premises and took detailed review of the infrastructure and other facilities being provided by the institute.

He directed the officers to improve the infrastructure and facilities at IT Lab as per modern standards besides other facilities related to conveniences of students should be improved before the onset of new academic session.

Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with the staff of the institute and assured them that the shortage of teachers will be resolved shortly. The Advisor asked the teachers that in view of reopening of schools after COVID-19 pandemic all the necessary protocols should be followed strictly besides the hand sanitisers and other facilities for proper health monitoring of students should be kept at institute.

While inspecting the facilities at CHC, Gulmarg, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned that the required infrastructure at the centre should be upgraded on urgent basis as the centre caters to large population of the area.

He further asked the officers to carry all necessary renovations at the health centre besides all necessary medical equipments and facilities should be made available for the convenience of the patients.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar took a detailed round of the centre and inspected the emergency room and opd block of the health centre. He also interacted with the patients and enquired from them about the services being provided at the centre.

While interacting with the doctors and other paramedical staff of the centre, the Advisor directed them to follow all COVID related protocols while performing their duties.