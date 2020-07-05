Advisor Bhatnagar, DGP visit Amarnath cave, Baltal; review security arrangements

Advisor to Lt. Governor R.R Bhatnagar and the Director General Police, J&K Dilbag Singh Sunday visited Amarnath cave, Baltal to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2020.

The advisor and the DGP first visited Amarnath cave where they offered prayers and on their return chaired joint officers meeting at Baltal. ADGP CID R.R Swain, DIG CKR, Suleiman Choudhary, PoiceYatra Officer SSP Yougal Kumar Manhas SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chowdhary, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Incharge Joint Police Control Room SSP GhJeelaniWani ,CO CRPF Ved Prakash Tripathi DySP Traffic. Faheem Punjabi,SDPO Kangan Tahir Amin and other officers attended the meeting.

Advisor Bhatnagar stressed for enhanced coordination among the forces for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra. He emphasized for identifying the sensitive places and strengthening the security grid.The Advisor urged the officers to work with synergy to ensure successful and smooth conduct of Yatra 2020. Bhatnagar complimented the police and Special Forces for an outstanding performance. He emphasized for creating conducive environment to make the Amarnath Yatra a success.

Addressing the meeting , the DGP directed the officers that fine tuned plans should be put in action in such a way that required timelines as per Amarnath Yatra schedule are met well in time and adequate arrangements are provided for the Yatra. He said that whatever support in the shape of logistics and manpower is required have been placed at their disposal for smooth conduct of the yatra.

He said that all busy places, including langars, should be brought under security cover and intelligence gathering accelerated and shared for making preventive measures. Round the clock functioning of joint control rooms and supervision of arrangements by the senior officers should be put in place, DGP added. The DGP also asked for strengthening the communication network and maintain liaison about the arrival and departure of pilgrims.

He said that all necessary arrangements be placed to facilitate for the pilgrimage keeping in view the challenges of COVID-19. Singh said that quick response teams should be put on high alert so that necessary help and assistance be provided to the pilgrims as and when required. He said that sufficient manpower from different security agencies is being put on the pilgrimage duty to strengthen the deployment grid. The DGP also interacted with the personnel and appreciated their commitment and dedication for safeguarding the interests of people and the country.

SSP Anantnag, SSP Ganderbal, officers from CRPF and other jurisdictional officer apprised about the security arrangements put in place in the areas under their command for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.