Advisor Bhatnagar for aggressive testing of co-morbid persons

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday exhorted upon the concerned authorities for aggressive testing of co-morbid persons and red zone areas in order to contain the spread of COVID19 virus in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of health department at the civil secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Samir Ahmad Mattoo and other concerned officials of the department.

“Launch an aggressive testing campaign in red zone areas and for co-morbid persons besides to keep a constant check on target groups to contain the spread of infection,” the Advisor said.

He impressed upon the officials to encourage people for self reporting and testing in case of any symptoms. “Encourage local population to visit flu clinics and fever clinics in case of any symptoms,” Advisor Bhatnagar said.

He also urged upon the officials to scale up the on-spot sample collection in red zone areas besides increasing the contact tracing of positive cases.

The Advisor asked the officials to use the services of ASHA Workers and Multi-purpose workers aggressively for contact tracing besides mobile testing vans should also be deployed to maximize the reach of testing. He stressed upon the officials to use Swasthya Nidhi Application in best possible manner for efficient data collection related to COVID19.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education informed the Advisor that Clinical Management Protocols issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, are being religiously followed in all the health facilities across J&K besides other SOPs are being regularly maintained while dealing with situation arisen due to Pandemic COVID19. He also informed the meeting that sufficient stock of medical supplies and PPE kits is available with the department.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officials that normal patient care should be properly maintained besides general health services should be provided efficiently in all health centres. He also asked the officials to conduct regular mobile camps in far flung areas so that public can be provided health care facilities at their doorsteps.