Advisor Bhatnagar reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Baltal

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday visited Sonamarg and chaired a meeting of officers to review the ongoing arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2021.

The advisor was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, CEO, Sonamarg Development Authority, Executive Engineers of Jal Shakti, KPDCL and R&B besides other concerned officers of the police and CAPFs during the visit.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took a detailed review of progress achieved on various ongoing arrangements and other facilities that need to be put in place for the convenience of yatris.

The advisor also took stock of activities being carried out at Baltal basecamp, Domail and Amarnath cave shrine in the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, the advisor exhorted upon the officers to keep all the necessary arrangements in place on time besides other required utilities should also be established at the camp as well as along the track route.

He directed the officers to ensure clean and hygienic toilet facilities to yatris and stressed upon all the concerned departments for ensuring proper quality sanitation facility at every camp location and maintaining cleanliness of entire track enroute Amarnath cave.

The advisor also directed to put a mechanism in place to ensure quality control of all services including community kitchen services, bedding, tent services and other services for the yatris.

He directed that tents should be erected as per the approved layout plan and keeping into consideration all safety standards.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected the facilities and activities carried out on Baltal route to have firsthand appraisal of the ongoing arrangements made for smooth conduct of yatra.

He directed the officers to ensure all requisite facilities along the track besides proper quality sanitation facilities and cleanliness of entire track enroute to the Amarnath cave shrine should also be maintained.

The advisor impressed upon the officers to maintain constant coordination between themselves and other allied departments so that there are no lapses while making necessary arrangement for safe and successful conduct of yatra.

During the meeting with the senior officers of the district, Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed progress of several ongoing developmental projects.

He impressed upon the officers to work in synergy with each other to remove any difficulties coming in the way of progress of works.

Advisor Bhatnagar exhorted upon the officers to ensure quality and timely completion of all the projects being executed in the district.