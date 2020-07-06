Advisor Bhatnagar reviews functioning of R&B, Jal Shakti Departments

Blacktopping works are going on at more than 90 sites across the Kashmir valley, and so far 170 kms of roads has been completed since last month, government said on Monday.

The information was given out in series of meetings chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar to review the functioning and works undertaken by R&B and Jal Shakti departments.

Enquiring about the blacktopping of roads in the current season, the Advisor was informed that “blacktopping on more than 170 kms of roads has been completed since last month besides repairing of potholes and other patchwork across the Kashmir valley is in full swing.”

“Blacktopping works are going on at more than 90 sites across the Kashmir valley besides the labour force at these sites is regularly monitored for COVID infection,” said Chief Engineer, R&B, Kashmir, Sami Arif.

Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the officials to maintain the quality of blacktopping material besides routine checks on works should be conducted to assess the quality of work.

The Advisor was informed that quality control teams have been established to conduct tests of blacktopping material at plants as well as on ground.

The Advisor directed the officials that the quality of work should be maintained at all costs besides all the pending works should be completed within the stipulated time.

In another meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar reviewed functioning of the Jal Shakti (PHE) department to assess availability of water supply and other ongoing works of the department.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, PHE, Kashmir and other officials of the department.

The Advisor maintained that water is an essential requirement and necessary steps should be taken to meet demand of the public during the peak summer season. He impressed upon the officials to monitor complaints on regular basis besides developing a proper mechanism for obtaining feedback from the general public.

In order to check quality of drinking water, the Advisor directed the concerned officers to test the potable water both at uptake points as well as delivery points.

The Advisor further impressed upon the officials to complete all pending works on priority basis besides all maintenance works should be completed at the earliest so that the general public does not face any inconvenience during the summer season.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed functioning of Jal Shakti (I&FC) Department and took stock of all ongoing works of the department besides flood control measures.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, I&FC, Kashmir and other officials of the department.

Chairing the meeting, the Advisor said that the flood spill channels should be cleared immediately besides dredging and de-silting works should be increased at vulnerable spots in order to reduce the threat of floods.

The Advisor further directed the officials to keep embankments maintained and regular checking be done for any breach. He impressed upon the officials to complete repair works on MalshahiBaghGanderbal at the earliest.

The Advisor was informed that the Jhelum’s carrying capacity has been raised from 32000 cusecs to 42000 cusecs and the target is to take it to 60000 cusecs next year.

Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that the safety and stability of embankments should be made top priority besides the off take points should be properly managed.

The Advisor further directed the concerned officials to complete all ongoing works in a time bound manner so that they can be commissioned for the public at the earliest.