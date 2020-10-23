Advisor Bhatnagar reviews J&K's major PMDP road projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a high level meeting to review progress on major road projects under PMDP being executed by various agencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Shailendra Kumar; Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir, Showkat Jeelani, RO NHAI, Hem Raj; representatives of BRO and other officials while as representatives of NHIDCL, BEACON and other concerned officials participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the present status of the works on major highway projects and other main roads that have been undertaken by the executing agencies besides any impediments coming in execution of the works on these projects were discussed in detail.

Discussing the projects executed by NHIDCL like Jammu-Akhnoor Road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha Road, Batote-Khilani-Chatru Road to Anantnag (NH244) and others, the Advisor was informed that the work on these projects is going on in full pace and are expected to be completed in time.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned executing agency to expedite the pace of work of these prestigious projects so that they can be completed within the fixed timelines and dedicated to the public.

Regarding the projects executed by NHAI like construction of Semi Ring Roads in Srinagar and Jammu, Udhampur-Ramban raod, Ramban-Banihal Road, 4-laning of Banihal-Srinagar NHAI and few others, project wise discussion was held on present status of these projects with expected time of completion of all related works.

RO NHAI briefed the Advisor about the progress of various projects executed by the agency besides reasons of delay in some projects which are running behind the given completion dates. He informed the Advisor that on the hilly stretch of Ramban-Banihal Road 14 km tunnel road has been added to the existing 3 km tunnel road in order to bypass the treacherous points on the road.