Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on implementation of JJM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju; Chief Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE), Iftikhar Ahmad Wani and other concerned officials of the department while as Chief Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Jammu and other officials participated through video conferencing.

Advisor Bhatnagar stressed upon the officials to check sedimentation problems or any other problem before carrying out testing of all water sources for checking chemical parameters for successful implementation of the scheme.