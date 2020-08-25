Advisor Bhatnagar reviews upcoming health, vital projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, and Tuesday inspected progress on upcoming health and Road infrastructure, besides Shahpurkandi Dam Project during an extensive tour of Kathua district.

During his visit to District Hospital Kathua, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected newly established RTPCR laboratory for COVID-19 testing and Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He enquired about the functioning of RTPCR lab and ICU.

The Principal Government Medical College Kathua briefed the Advisor about the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

He also inspected the under construction building of Government Medical College and hostel for boys and girls and enquired about the progress of the work.

Executive Engineer PWD briefed about the progress of the under construction Buildings. The technical issues were also discussed during the visit. The directions were passed to the XEN PWD for time bound completion of the project.

Advisor Bhatnagar also visited the under construction Shahpurkandi Dam and reviewed the progress of the project.

Chief engineer Shahpurkandi Dam, S.K Sauja, briefed the Advisor about design and structure and the progress of work on the Dam project. The work on Ravi canal on J&K side from Shahpurkandi Dam and the aqueduct from SukhalKhad would start by the end of this year, the Advisor was told. The technical issues related to the project were also discussed.

On way back from Shahpurkandi Dam, the Advisor conducted surprise inspection of Lakhanpur COVID-19 Facilitation centre and enquired about the facilities provided to the incoming and outgoing people.

The Advisor listened to the problems faced by the people and issued instructions to the concerned officers.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also inspected pace of upgradation work of double lane Janglot link Road; two kilometer portion of which has been blacktopped. The blacktopping work on three kilometer Dhaloti Link Road was also inspected. The directions were passed to PWD to maintain the quality of work.