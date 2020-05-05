Advisor Bhatnagar reviews work on Mughal Road project

Advisor to Lt Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Tuesday reviewed progress of the ongoing Mughal Road project. The project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 639 crore.

Speaking at a review meeting, the Advisor emphasised on maintaining the road properly as it was the viable alternative link between the two divisions and rest of the country.

He advised that all efforts should be made to make it an all weather road as condition of Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains adverse due to weather vagaries and ongoing expansion of the road. The meeting was attended by Mughal road project chief engineer and other officers.

The Advisor further advised the executing agency that all the components of the project should be executed in tandem in the fair weather coming ahead so that the requisite achievement regarding the progress on the project was registered.

The Advisor maintained that all necessary safety measures should be kept all along the road besides use of signs and other equipment should also be employed.

The Advisor also called for synergic efforts among different executing agencies for the snow clearance so that the road would be made motorable for vehicle movement.

During the presentation different components of the project were elucidated. It was revealed that civil work component of Rs 541.31 crore, compensation of Rs 40.36 crore and shifting of services and purchase of equipment worth Rs 58.18 crore were included in the project.

For the current fiscal many of the proposed works has been allotted or tendered which include removal of slips, slides, laying of wet mix and macadam and improvement of damaged stretches.

It was further revealed in the meeting that the road was envisaged in 1969 and subsequently taken up for execution in 1977.

The work on the project was stalled in 1990 in view of exigent nature of circumstances. In 2004 the road was sanctioned under PM’s Reconstruction Plan. The work was resumed in 2006 and the DPR prepared in March 2008.