Advisor, CS review arrangements for movement of stranded persons

To make arrangements for regulated movement of people stranded at different places, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma and Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Friday visited Lakhanpur and took stock of preparations being made by the administration.

The Advisor said performance of J&K in fighting COVID19 has been satisfactory till now. The Chief Secretary while spelling out the initiatives undertaken by the government said 30,000 to 40,000 people of J&K were stranded outside UT.

“Thousands of them have been evacuated and amplified efforts are on the way to rescue more people so that they can be brought back to their home as soon as possible,.” He said.

In Lakhanpur, 3,000 people can come at a time and 100 buses have been made available to ferry them to their respective districts. But now onwards 100 percent corona testing has been mandatory for all the incoming travelers by taking their blood sample and necessary directions regarding this have already been given to the Mission Director, NHM, the Chief Secretary said.