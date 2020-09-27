Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 11:32 PM

Advisor Farooq Khan directs for beautification of Charar, Pakharpora Shrines

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 11:32 PM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited the revered shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) at Charar-e-Sharief and Syed Ali Balkhi (RA) at Pakharpora in Budgam district.

At Pakharpora, Advisor Khan directed the concerned officials to expedite the process of works of Jamia Khankah Masjid and the beautification of the famed Shrine.

Trending News

Secretary led officers visit model tribal cluster villages in Samba

Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

BJP kick-starts 'Atmanirbhar Bharat week'

Dulloo inaugurates 'Gauri Healthy Heart Project'

Advisor also visited Charar-e-Sharief Shrine and took stock of the ongoing works of Masjid Sharief there. He called for further beautification of the shrine and adequate facilities for devotees besides the development of park in the shrine premises.

Advisor Khan also met several deputations in both the places.

Related News