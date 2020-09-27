Advisor Farooq Khan directs for beautification of Charar, Pakharpora Shrines

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited the revered shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) at Charar-e-Sharief and Syed Ali Balkhi (RA) at Pakharpora in Budgam district.

At Pakharpora, Advisor Khan directed the concerned officials to expedite the process of works of Jamia Khankah Masjid and the beautification of the famed Shrine.

Advisor also visited Charar-e-Sharief Shrine and took stock of the ongoing works of Masjid Sharief there. He called for further beautification of the shrine and adequate facilities for devotees besides the development of park in the shrine premises.

Advisor Khan also met several deputations in both the places.