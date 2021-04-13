Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:01 AM

Advisor Farooq Khan promises delegations of redressing grievances

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan Tuesday promised the delegations visiting him of redressing their grievances.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the advisor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and individuals and assured an early redress of their genuine demands and issues.

He said that the issues projected by them would be taken up with the concerned departments for immediate redressal.

Advisor Khan also passed on-spot directions for redressal of the various grievances of the visiting delegations.

