Advisor Farooq Khan reviews Ramadhan arrangements

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for providing necessary facilities to the people during the Holy month of Ramadhan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he reviewed the availability of electricity, water supply, status of roads leading to religious places and sanitation at Masjids and shrines.

Taking the review, the advisor issued directions for strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs including use of face masks, sanitizers, maintaining physical distance and discouraging large gatherings.

He said that the government had given relaxation during the prayer times but obeying of COVID-19 SOPs was imperative to fight the second wave of the pandemic.

Advisor Khan impressed on the Wakaf authorities, shrine management, Imams of J&K to arrange volunteers to facilitate people so that social distancing would be maintained.

He instructed for provision of standby transformers and generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at important religious centers.

The advisor directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness besides lighting arrangements at all the shrines in Srinagar.

He also gave similar instructions to municipal committees in other districts for conducting sanitation drives for containment of COVID-19 and other diseases.

Advisor Khan impressed on the Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to mobilise the Enforcement Wing of the department for frequent market checking and quality control of essential food items besides ensuring availability of food items in the markets across the Kashmir division.

He also issued directions to all the DCs to put a proper mechanism and arrangements in place to check the price and availability of essential items in the market places besides conducting market inspections to check and control the activities of unscrupulous elements and hoarders.