Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Monday tested negative for COVID19 and has been discharged from the hospital.

He was being treated at SMVD Narayana Hospital at Katra for the past couple of days.

Advisor Khan has expressed his gratefulness to the doctors and management, besides the paramedical staff of the hospital for taking good care of COVID19 positive patients.

He also conveyed his gratitude to the CEO, SMVDSB.