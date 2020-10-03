Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 1:57 AM

Advisor Farooq Khan tours Pampore, Awantipora

UPDATED: October 4, 2020, 1:57 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Saturday inaugurated the third phase of ‘Back to Village’ Programme in Chandhara Panchayat of Pampore block.

During a Back to Village function held in Barsoo panchayat, Advisor Farooq Khan said that the government is determined to take due care of interests of Youth for which a number of measures have been initiated.

Advisor inaugurated a public park in Barsoo besides launching sports events in Chandhara.

He said that ‘Back To Village’ Programme is aimed at to improve service delivery and redress the public grievances within the shortest possible time and achieve cent percent saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes. He added that the purpose behind B2V  is to strengthen the roots of good governance in J&K and empower the common people in all respects.

Meanwhile, Advisor visited panchayat Halqa Wahab Sahab and monitored the activities being carried out under third phase of Back To Village Programme.

He was accompanied by District Development Commissioner Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer and SSP Awantipora besides other district officers.

