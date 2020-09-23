Advisor Farooq Khan visits Baramulla

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan on Wednesday said that efficient public service delivery with prompt and timely redressel of public grievances was essential for effective governance.

Advisor was speaking at a function organized at Lalpora block of Baramulla district in connection with 2nd Block Divas celebrated across the district under Jan Abhiyan part of ambitious Back to village programme Phase III.

While urging the people to come forward with their development aspirations and needs, the Advisor informed that government is keen towards achieving saturation in individual beneficiary schemes. He reiterated administration’s commitment towards providing adequate essential services with focus on rural and remote areas. He added that administration has conferred enough powers to PRIs so that better and efficient governance at grass root level is achieved.

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, highlighted the development scenario of the district besides presenting the aims and objectives of Jan Abhiyan. He also highlighted the performance recorded by the district in various sectors especially those identified under the previous phases of Back to Village programmes.

Dr Itoo informed that government has released Rs 10 lakh to every panchayat halqa in which Rs 20,000 shall be utilized on purchasing sports items as a move towards promotion of sports culture among youth.