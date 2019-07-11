Advisor Ganai chairs redressal grievance camp

Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai Thursday said that redressal of grievances to the satisfaction of the people is the main agenda behind the JK Governor’s Grievance Cell.

The Advisor made these remarks at a grievance redressal camp which he chaired here today to listen to issues and demands of the people.

As many as 30 delegations from all over the Valley visited the camp and apprised the Advisor about their issues and demands. The delegations which called on the Advisor during the camp include Citizens Welfare Forum Ganderbal who demanded speedy transition of the offices of Central University of Kashmir to its identified location in the town.

Delegations from Manigam (Ganderbal), Lajura (Pulwama) and Auqaf Committee Manzgam (Kulgam) raised developmental issues like establishment of educational institutions, adequate electricity, water, health, irrigation and road connectivity in their respective areas.

A delegation of Zadibal constituency requested the Advisor for proper landscaping of public parks in their area which, as per them, are lying in dilapidated condition.

A deputation from Maldera Shopian desired that their areas be included in revenue village Maldera instead of Heffkuri and Badigam.

Delegations from village Jablipora Bijbehara and Narwa Pulwama demanded proper irrigation facilities for their agricultural lands. While as, Sumo drivers from Baramulla demanded allotment of permanent space for establishing Sumo Stand there.

A delegation of subject-specific teachers demanded extension of their services till February next year instead of a month given recently.

Another delegation of Kashmiri Pandit teachers appointed under PM package sought redressal of issues they are facing. In-service teachers in Psychology discipline demanded introduction of their subject at newly established Higher Secondary Schools.

Moreover, scores of individuals also visited the camp with their grievances.

The Advisor listened to the projected demands patiently and assured to look into all the genuine issues for their time-bound redressal.