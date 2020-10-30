Abdullahs, Mehbooba, Altaf Bukhari, others condemn killing of political workers

Several political leaders on Friday condemned the killing of political workers by militants in Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

National Party President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah while condemning the killing such gruesome acts have no place in the civilized world.

“Violence in all forms is condemnable. Our instrument should be dialogue, not violence. Sanctity of life should be respected at all levels. I express my sympathies with the bereaved families of the BJP workers and pray for strength to them to bear the irreparable loss,” said Abdullah.

Omar said, “I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the three BJP workers. May Allah grant them a place in Jannat and may their families find strength during this difficult time,” he said.

Other party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, Bashir Veeri, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and Imran Nabi Dar also condemned the killings.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said she was saddened to hear about the killing. “Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies,” she tweeted.

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari while condemning the killings said such violent incidents add to the miseries and sufferings of people and cannot be condoned by any civilized society in the world.

“This dastardly attack on political workers can fetch nothing except for bringing more chaos and agony for the people,” he said, while urging the government to take serious cognizance of the incident and take all necessary security measures in this regard.

Bukhari said the elements inimical to peace and prosperity in J&K should not be allowed to go scot free and the administration must identify and nab the culprits behind such attacks and book them under stringent laws.

Bukhari said killing unarmed grassroots level activists was a cowardly act which cannot be justified by any means and philosophies. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, relatives and associates of the slain political workers and prayed for eternal peace for their souls.

He also sought a thorough security review for vulnerable political workers who reside in more violence prone areas in J&K. “The J&K government should take a review of the security situation and take measures to prevent recurrence of such attacks in future,” he said.

The CPI-M also condemned the killing, saying violence in any form was condemnable. “There is no justification to kill any unarmed person. The civilian killings continue unabated in Kashmir and there is a need to put an immediate end to it,” the party said, in a statement. “We express deep sympathy with the bereaved families.”

J&K Congress leaders also condemned the killing of the BJP workers and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. In a statement the party described the killing as highly condemnable and demanded exemplary punishment to the killers.

The party expressed concern over the “deteriorating security situation” in Kashmir and emphasized the government to take effective measures to prevent attack on political persons and ensure their safety.

Advisor Khan condemn killings

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Friday condemned the killing of political workers by militants in Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

In his condolence message, the Advisor termed the killings as “cowardly act and murder of humanity”, saying people who carried out the killings were the enemies of humanity.

“Such heinous acts of violence have no place in any civilized society,” Khan said. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.