Advisor Khan directs speedy completion of central schemes

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday directed speedy implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in Kashmir.

The Advisor passed on these directions during a meeting convened to discuss power sector reforms and implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes in Kashmir.

The schemes currently being executed include Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DUGJY), Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP- Urban), Gas Insulated Systems (GIS) and several other schemes.

While reviewing the progress and targets of the schemes, the Advisor directed speeding up their execution for the greater good of the society.

He maintained that officers should hold regular meetings to remove the bottlenecks, if any, and regular monitoring be carried out so that these schemes were completed within the stipulated timeframe.

He also directed the officers they should make judicious use of the resources available with the department for maximum benefits.

Emphasizing the need for repair workshops at divisional and district levels, the Advisor directed the officers for speedy completion and upgradation of these workshops at an earliest so that the damaged transformers were repaired at these workshops which would in turn lower the financial costs.

MD KPDCL presented a detailed presentation about the progress made on various centrally sponsored schemes and gave the timelines for their completion.

Regarding the reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, he said the loss reduction measures were underway and to be adopted in next three financial years.

He also talked about implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for better and effective inventory personal accounts management to reduce costs and increase efficiency within three years and mobile based consumer grievance redressal system to be put in place.