Advisor Khan e-inaugurates e-governance portals for tracking procurement, grievances

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan Friday e-inaugurated two government portals for tracking procurement for government works and grievances of citizens.

The Advisor e-launched Inventory Management System (IMS) and Jan Nigrani (Mobile App), both e-governance initiatives by Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with J&K e-Governance Agency, IT Department.

The Advisor complimented the RDD Secretary and IT Department for the e-governance portals and maintained that the initiatives will not only take down the incidents of complaints but bring transparency in the system.

He said Jan Nigrani app would keep track of the complaints besides keeping in check the fake complaints.

Giving a brief about the portals, Secretary RDD&PR, Sheetal Nanda via video conferencing said the IMS was software and will enable to manage and track all inventory like, material, labour and expenses in a transparent manner.

She informed the Advisor that the main objective of the purpose was to monitor and keep checks and balances of all government works.

It was also given out that Panchayat with 20 percent material available will not be eligible for further procurement through the system.

Likewise, about Jan Nigrani Mobile app, Advisor Khan was informed that the grievance application has been set at the lowest level (Block Development officer) with a seven-day time slot to redress any particular grievance.

The mobile app will also check bogus or false complaints and can be downloaded from Google and play store of android software.