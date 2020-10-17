Advisor Khan felicitates NEET topper from J&K

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan Saturday felicitated Basit Bilal Khan for his historic feat by securing 99.98 percentile in NEET-2020 exam. Basit hails from Narwa village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and has scored 695/720 in the NEET exam with all India rank of 188 with topmost rank in J&K and is all set to get a seat in MBBS.

Basit today called on Advisor Khan at his official residence here where he interacted with the Advisor who enquired about his field of interests, strengths, difficulties and his approach to qualify the prestigious exam.

He congratulated Basit for qualifying the exam and topping from Jammu and Kashmir despite facing many odds while hoping that he would inspire many other youth from the region to crack other prestigious exams in order to serve the society in the best possible way so that their energy would be utilized for the development of the nation.

Interacting with the Advisor, Basit said that he was feeling gratified for the honour he is receiving and conversed about his time management with regard to the studies and the books he studied to clear the exam successfully.