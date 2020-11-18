Kashmir, Today's Paper
Advisor Khan hears public grievance

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday heard public grievances at Grievance Cell, here.

A statement said various deputations and individuals brought different issues in to the notice of Advisor Khan. A delegation of business representatives led by Feroz Ahmad, President Restaurant Association; Shahid Kamli, President FCIK and Ashiq Hussain President, Chamber raised the issue of upgradation of industrial estate, purchase of electrical items of SSI units, revival of tourism industry and GeM portal with the Advisor.

Another delegation of houseboat owners demanded financial assistance for repairing of houseboats and issue of business losses due to COVID pandemic.

The Advisor was requested by the members of Erigins Event Management for facilitation to organize the Mental Health Awareness Cum youth Entrepreneurship event and exhibition of traditional handicrafts.

