Advisor Khan reviews functioning of tourism deptt

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer A Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting here to review overall functioning of tourism department.

Secretary tourism apprised the Advisor of the challenges being faced by the stakeholders in the wake of COVID19 pandemic and its economic impact on the sector.

He gave a detailed overview of the department, highlights of the sector and the activities undertaken over the years to promote and expand tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The status of various schemes viz PMDP, PMRP and PRASAD of government of India and progress of ongoing works in the Tourism Development Authorities (TDA’s) was also reviewed.

Taking note of the challenges being faced by the tourism stakeholders in the wake of COVID19, Advisor said the government was aware of these difficulties and was taking up measures to help the stressed stakeholders through income support and other possible measures.

While reviewing tourism developmental works, Advisor emphasized completion of the ongoing projects in a time bound manner.

He asked the directorates and CEOs of the Tourism Development Authorities to prioritize such projects which can be completed immediately and were of immense utility for the sector and tourist destinations.

Regarding issue of proper use of land and implementation of Master Plans in areas under various Tourism Development Authorities, Advisor directed that no violation of the Plans be allowed and strict action should be initiated against encroachments.

He said CEOs of TDAs will be held responsible for any violation or encroachment in areas under their jurisdiction.

He asked the CEOs of TDAs to make an inventory of assets, undertake asset mapping and audit of executed works from the engineering point of view.