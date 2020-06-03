Advisor Khan reviews measures to contain COVID19 in Bandipora

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesday visited Bandipora district to review measures taken for containing COVID19. He also reviewed the developmental works being executed under different schemes.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Ravinder Kumar gave a detailed presentation about the measures being taken by the administration to contain the spread of the virus.

Advisor Khan stressed on extensive sampling in red zones with special focus on senior citizens and with persons having ailments.

He called for aggressive tracing of contacts of positive patients and following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

He asked the officers to involve local representatives and religious leaders who will motivate people to cooperate with the medical teams so that contacts were easily traced and treated besides asking people to take precautionary measures including adoption of social distancing and universal use of masks.

The Advisor appreciated the performance of the officers and the field staff and asked them to continue to work religiously to fight the disease.

He asked the district administration to allow the service providers to start their business only after testing them for COVID19.

Earlier, the Advisor inspected the developmental works being executed by the Department of Rural Development in the district. He visited several villages and inspected the ongoing works being executed under MGNREGA.