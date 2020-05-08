Advisor Khan reviews power supply for summer

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday convened a meeting to review power scenario, implementation of various schemes, and preparedness with regard to supply of power during summer. During the meeting a threadbare discussion was held on the measures undertaken to ensure adequate power supply during summers across J&K.

The Advisor was briefed about the present status of the power supply and steps being taken to improve and augment power scenario to ensure adequate power supply to consumers especially during summers.

The Advisor while discussing the distribution infrastructure said sufficient funds have been made available for creating better distribution infrastructure and directed concerned for speeding execution of various works.

The Advisor directed the officers of both the divisions to establish control rooms at district and divisional level and circulate telephone numbers through print and electronic media to the consumers to make them aware in advance about any unscheduled power cuts.

He also directed intensifying inspections in all districts to curb menace of power theft and illegal connections. He asked the engineers to submit daily pictures of inspections conducted by the department. He advised the department to involve PRIs to get feedback from ground level.