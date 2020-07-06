Advisor Khan reviews renovation works at Bakhshi Stadium, Indoor Stadium

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Monday reviewed ongoing works here at Bakhshi Stadium and Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium.

At Bakhshi Stadium, Advisor Khan directed the concerned to set weekly targets for the executing agency to speed up the ongoing works and compensate the days lost during COVID-19 pandemic.

The stadium, located in the centre of Srinagar city, is undergoing massive renovation being executed by the National Project Construction Corporation Limited with an estimated cost of Rs 40.85 crore.

The Advisor was briefed about the progress of works by the Executive Engineer Sports Council and the representatives of National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC).

Later, the Advisor also inspected SK Indoor Stadium where he took stock of the renovation works and inspected different sections.

He was briefed about the rock climbing wall being constructed in the stadium premises and the upgradation of Saifud Din Sports Club.

On the occasion, Advisor Khan directed the executing agency to build three rock climbing walls with varied heights and width in accordance with the need of beginners, practicing players and for competition events.

He also stressed on preserving the aesthetic environs in the stadiums by providing traditional touch to the existing or under renovation buildings.

The Advisor was accompanied by Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS), SarmadHafeez; Director General Youth Services and Sports, Saleem Ur Rehman; Secretary J&K Sports Council, NaseemChoudhary and other concerned.