Advisor Khan reviews SOPs for resuming MGNREGA works

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a meeting on Friday to review Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for resumption and roll out of Rural Development department activities during lockdown.

During the meeting instructions were conveyed for resumption of MGNREGA activities as per the guidelines issued by Union ministry of rural development.

The meeting was informed that in view of the instructions of the Union government, the administrative department issued SOPs for resumption of the MGNREGA works during the lockdown period in J&K.

It was further informed that under the SOPs, the DPO and the PO, MGNREGA must ensure that an adequate shelf of works was approved in every GP in order to meet the demand for the works of the job seekers.

Further, the meeting was informed that the DPC would start works at district level as per demand of wage seekers for areas outside the demarcated containment zones.

However, if any new area was included in the category of containment zones, then MGNREGA activities allowed in that area will be immediately suspended. The DPC will also ensure allocation of works in such a way that social distancing could be maintained at the works sites. During the allotment of works, it shall be ensured that the on-going and incomplete works should be completed first.

The Advisor emphasized the need for adherence to social distancing, usage of masks and personal sanitation at the work sites.