Advisor Kumar chairs meet to discuss security, other arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today chaired a high level meeting to discuss the security and other related arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnathji Yatra which is scheduled to commence from 1st July 2019.

Threadbare discussions were held on all important aspects related to the security arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra -2019. Further, role and responsibilities of all the security agencies involved in making security related arrangements were also discussed in detail during the meeting, said an official spokesman.

All the participants also provided their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to yatris during their forward & return journey.

With regard to other arrangements for the pilgrims to be made by the civil administration, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave a detailed presentation and assured that arrangements be put in place well in time so that the pilgrims would not face any inconvenience during their yatra period in the state.

Advisor K Vijay Kumar stressed the need for all concerned agencies to maintain effective coordination among themselves to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra.

“It is our collective responsibility to put in sincere efforts to ensure security of the pilgrims coming to the state to perform Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” he added.

He asked all the senior officers to take regular review meetings with the field functionaries and other staff so that any deficiency if reported is rectified well in time.