Advisor Kumar conducts public hearing

Scores of public delegations and individuals Tuesday met Advisor K Vijay Kumar and apprised him about their issues and grievances, here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane.

About 22 delegations and 36 individuals registered their grievances with Advisor Kumar.

A delegation of Unani graduates, street vendors from Bandipora, representatives from Doctors Association Kashmir, J&K Cooperative Marketing Societies Employees Association, Rehber-e-Khel employees of Sports department, youth and several other individuals met the Advisor and projected their demands and issues.

Advisor Kumar gave them a patient hearing and assured that their grievances, and demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress the genuine concerns.