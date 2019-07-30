Kashmir, Today's Paper
Advisor Kumar conducts public hearing

Scores of public delegations and individuals Tuesday met Advisor K Vijay Kumar and apprised him about their issues and grievances, here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane.

About 22 delegations and 36 individuals registered their grievances with Advisor Kumar.

NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses a party rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar on Monday, April 15 2019.

A delegation of Unani graduates, street vendors from Bandipora, representatives from Doctors Association Kashmir, J&K Cooperative Marketing Societies Employees Association, Rehber-e-Khel employees of Sports department, youth and several other individuals met the Advisor and projected their demands and issues.

Advisor Kumar gave them a patient hearing and assured that their grievances, and demands would be examined and the concerned departments will be asked to redress the genuine concerns.

