Advisor Kumar delivers lecture at KU

The Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir (KU) organised a Special Lecture on leadership skills by K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, at varsity’s s EMMRC auditorium.

While speaking on the occasion Kumar highlighted the importance of leadership in organisational settings.

He added that it were the leaders who provide vision and direction to an organisation, motivate people and direct their efforts towards attainment of desired goals and objectives.

The Advisor said the qualities of leadership were not inborn but the leadership skills can be developed with dedicated efforts.

He impressed upon students to inculcate positive habits to develop their leadership qualities.

The session was presided over by Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor KU. During his presidential address Prof Ahmad stressed on the need of fostering an environment for developing future leaders.

He added that academic institutions have a huge responsibility of grooming tomorrow’s visionaries and thought leaders.

He impressed upon the youth to move out of their comfort zones, explore new horizons of knowledge and work for betterment of the society,

While welcoming the dignitaries, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Head Department of Management Studies provided a brief outline about activities and achievements of the Department.

He added that the Department has a special focus on developing soft skills of management students and eminent personalities from industry, academia and other walks of life were invited to interact with the students.

The session was attended by faculty and students of the Department, Deans of Schools, Heads of various Departments and officers of the University.