Advisor Kumar listens to people's grievances

Also Read | 18 deputations apprise advisor Kumar of problems in Jammu

Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Tuesday met several public delegations and individuals at Civil Secretariat who apprised him about their issues and demands for early resolution.

Around 14 delegations and over 28 individuals apprised the advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention in ensuring redressal of the same in a time-bound manner, according to an official spokesperson.

Also Read | Advisor Kumar listens to public grievances

The deputations who met the Advisor includes Employees of Forest Department, group of NYC’s working in various departments, a deputation of employees of Home Guard, representatives of All J&K Pensioners Association, a delegation of Hotel Owners, Homeopathic Doctors Association J&K, group of House Surgeons working in GMC and Govt Dental Hospital Srinagar, All J&K Rehbr-e-Khel Teacher Forum, delegation of Dental Graduates and others.

The representatives of these delegations presented their demands and requested the Advisor for his kind intervention for time resolution of issues/demands.