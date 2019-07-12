Advisor Kumar visits Pattan, condoles with cricketer's family

Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafiz today visited the Tangpora Pattan to console the family of young cricketer Jahangir Ahmad War who died yesterday during a cricket match organised in Anantnag district.

Advisor expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise and handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family. The cash compensation was announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Expressing deep sympathies with the bereaved family, the Advisor prayed for eternal peace to the deceased and endurance of the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, he announced that Jahangir Memorial Cricket Tournament will be organized every year in every district.

DDC Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, DG Youth Services and Sports, SSP Baramulla, senior officers of Civil and police administration were also present on the occasion.