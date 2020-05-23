Advisor reviews development works, functioning of COVID19 centre at Ganderbal

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday took stock of resumption of developmental activities in Ganderbal district and also reviewed functioning of COVID19 care centre.

The Advisor during the visit took stock of desilting of Zamindar Khul near Nursing College, Darin Nagbal and at Malshahi Bagh.

These Zamindar Khuls are being dredged to provide water to the nearby paddy fields for irrigation and the work is being executed under MGNREGA program to provide employment to the locals.

The Advisor was informed that the works are being carried out at Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.37 lakh respectively and so far the wages to the workers have also been cleared.

The Advisor on the occasion stressed on adhering to social distancing norms and wearing of masks to avoid contraction of virus among workers.

He directed the concerned that the SOPs with regard to COVID19 are followed in letter and spirit in all works that shall be executed now on.

The Advisor later took detailed review of the functioning of COVID Care centre at JNV Hatbura, Ganderbal and inspected availability of logistics and other allied facilities being put in place for inmates.

During the visit, the Advisor took round of the center and inspected the facilities being put in place including logistics, electricity, sanitation and availability of personal hygiene gears, bedding, health care facilities and other related arrangements.

While reviewing the facilities being put in place, he exhorted upon the concerned to ensure that all the facilities are being provided as per SOPs laid down for COVID Care Centre.