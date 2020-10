Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma has conveyed condolences on demise of Shamsudin, former Director Agriculture, Union Territory of Lakshwadeep.

Advisor Sharma while elaborating on contributions of the departed said he has contributed immensely for development of Tourism, Agriculture, and allied activities in the Union territory Of Lakshadweep which have left an unending impression.

“A native of the islands, Shamsudin was very popular among all the people.