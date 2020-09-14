Advisor Sharma convenes public hearing in Srinagar

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, KK Sharma on Monday interacted with scores of deputation, delegations, individuals and listened to their grievances and issues here at Grievance Cell Church Lane Srinagar.

As many as, 55 public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention for early redressal of the same.

The deputations who called on Advisor projected several issues like Horticulture development, facilities for young and aspiring entrepreneurs, continuation of engagement of college and 10+2 lecturers etc.

The Self Help Group Engineers Association sought amendment in the recent GAD order while the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation demanded compensation for losses besides initiatives for revival of business activities.

Similarly, faculty of Institute of Music and Fine arts, Kashmir University projected their service issues while Jammu and Kashmir Sericulture Farmers and Rearers Association highlighted issues of their interest.

Ex Employees of JK Agro Industries sought purview of VRS/GHS scheme, Auqaf Committee Brath demanded upgradation of basic facilities while Parents Association Of Privately Administered schools and JK Patwar Association projected their issues and concerns.