Advisor Sharma for expediting digitization of land records

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma, Wednesday directed the authorities for expediting the process of digitization of land records to ensure completion of the settlement works in time. He said the move will facilitate people with easy digital access to the documentation.

The Advisor was interacting with officers during his visit to Revenue Training Institute, Bemina here to review the scanning and digitization process being taken up under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole’ Regional Director, Survey and Land Records Srinagar, Mohammad Qasim Wani; Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Sajad Qadri and other senior officers were present.

The Advisor was given a detailed brief about various aspects of the digitization programme, including the process of scanning, preservation of revenue documents, data entry, digitization of maps, Jamabandis and updation with latest mutation records.

He was informed that the work was being done on fast pace basis to complete the digitization of documents in stipulated time frame.