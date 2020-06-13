Advisor Sharma for settling power issues of South Kashmir IEs

The Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma today directed the officers of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to settle the power issues of the Industrial Estates(IEs) in the valley especially in South Kashmir so that industrial sector does not face any in convenience vis – a vis power and other related issues.

The Advisor was reviewing the issues being faced by the industrial estates of the south Kashmir here today.

Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Mehmood Shah, Managing Director KPDCL, Aijaz Assad, Chief Engineer, Aijaz Dar and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

It was informed that several industrial estates of the valley especially in South Kashmir are facing power issues including those at Aglar Shopian, Vesu Anantnag, Khrew Pulwama, Wuyan Pulwama, Mehmoodabad Dooru, Ashmuji Kulgam, Malwan Kulgam, Kulgam(Expansion) and Gagren Shopian .

The Advisor directed the officers to ensure that these are mitigated at an earliest for proper and smooth functioning of these industrial estates. He said that they should hold regular meetings to remove the bottlenecks, if any with all the stakeholders.

Later the Advisor also reviewed the process of establishment of Tata’s Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) in Government Polytechnic College Baramulla and Government Polytechnic College Jammu with project cost of Rs 181.56 crore for each centre.

The Director Skill Development J&K, along with Principal Govt Polytechnic College Baramulla and representatives of Tata Technology Pvt Ltd Pune briefed the Advisor regarding the stage of its establishment.

The Advisor was informed that the two centers would cater to the state of the art training needs of engineering, diploma and ITI pass-outs with a capacity of training 10000 students per year. The duration of the training will be of three months.

The centers will also act as innovation and incubation centers for startups in the J&K.

He was also informed that the department is planning to start the first batch of training in CIIIT Baramulla on 15th August 2020.