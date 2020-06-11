Advisor Sharma for using technological interventions

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma today called for smooth combination of latest technological interventions with conventional ones for improving the quality of imparting the education especially in the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Advisor was speaking at a review meeting of the Education Department here today.

He asked the Directors of School Education Department to come up with a provision of dividing the curriculum which is being telecasted through DD as the NCERT would be providing the services of new channel, which would supplement the efforts of government in providing the education to the students of remote areas without smart phones facilities.