Advisor Sharma, Prof Talat bat for early NEP implementation

The New Education Policy-2020 will be greatly advantageous for teachers, researchers and students alike, Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Talat Ahmad said on Monday while asserting that all the stakeholders will have to work together to ensure its early implementation.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of a day-long conference, organised by the KU in collaboration with J&K’s Higher Education Department to brainstorm on the NEP-2020, Prof Talat said the policy envisages large-scale transformational reforms in research across disciplines and focuses on widening the gamut, structure and quality of research in various fields.

Prof Talat said the conference deliberations will prove to be fruitful in implementing the NEP in J&K’s academic institutions at the earliest. KK Sharma, Advisor to the J&K Lieutenant Governor, chaired the concluding session. The inaugural session was virtually addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha. It was attended by Vice Chancellors and academics from several Universities in the Union Territory, apart from faculty members and top officers of the KU.

Registrar KU, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir delivered vote of thanks at the inaugural ceremony, which was followed by three technical sessions. In his concluding remarks, the Advisor said discussions during the conference have been very good while asserting that such discussions amongst all stakeholders help understand what the system has been until now, why changes could not take place in the past, and what could be the challenges in the NEP implementation.

He said the NEP-2020 panel took into account the recommendations of previous committees which were there in public domain. “I feel this (NEP) is an excellent outcome of what’s possible in diverse India having outstanding spaces to pursue higher education,” he said.

He said there were some best universities in India. “We can have some professor’s visit there to see what has flourished there, and not elsewhere, and have a message from there to share among us. We can see what’s happening there. India contributes a significant share of students in some of the world’s best universities,” he said. Prof Shabir A Bhat, Director HRDC KU conducted proceedings of the valedictory session.